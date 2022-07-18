Left Menu

Punjab: 3 criminals held following exchange of fire in Zirakpur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-07-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 00:21 IST
Three criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in Mohali, officials said on Sunday.

One of the criminals sustained bullet injury in the incident, they said.

The three had come to a hotel at Baltana in Mohali's Zirakpur area around 9 pm on Sunday to extort money from its owner.

However, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police had laid a trap at the establishment following a complaint registered last week.

Upon entering the hotel, the criminals saw the police personnel and opened fire at them. In retaliatory firing, one of the criminals got injured, they said.

A sub-inspector also sustained injury on his head after one of the criminals hit him with a weapon following a scuffle, said the officials.

The criminals were overpowered and arrested, said police, adding that they were sent there by one Ankit Rana, who is a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police had received a complaint of extortion on July 11.

