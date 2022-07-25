Left Menu

27 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 11:16 IST
27 RAS officers transferred in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has transferred 27 RAS officers, an official said on Monday.

The state Department of Personnel (DoP) issued an order in this regard on Sunday night, he said.

Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Akash Tomar, who was under awaiting posting orders (APO) status, was posted as special assistant to Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Ola.

Vivek Kumar, who was the CEO of Churu zila parishad has been made secretary of the Rajasthan State Social Welfare Board.

Rajni Singh, Jagdish Prasad Bunkar, Hemant Swarup Mathur are among other officers who were transferred, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022