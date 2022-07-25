Delhi Police bust immigration racket, arrest 2 agents for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

Delhi Police on Monday informed that they have busted an immigration racket and arrested two agents for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores using fake visas. The arrests were made following the arrest of a passenger with a fake Russian visa from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi Police received a complaint on July 20 from IGI Airport Immigration Department that a passenger namely Suraj Singh, resident of Village Kotla Tarkhana, Amritsar, Punjab came to the immigration counter seeking departure immigration to Abu Dhabi, UAE by flight no G8-75. During scrutiny of his travel documents, it was found that a Russian Federation business visa, affixed on the passport was fake with no security features. Based on the complaint, an FIR under section 420, 468, 471, 120(B) of IPC and 12 PP Act was registered at IGI Airport police station and the investigation was taken up.

According to Delhi Police, during interrogation, Suraj Singh disclosed that earlier he wanted to go to Russia for work purpose and for that he came in contact with an agent namely Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, a resident of Village Leharka, Amritsar. Jaswinder allegedly took Rs 1 lakh from Suraj and provided him with a fake Russian visa. In view of large-scale scams running worldwide duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign and bursting the whole nexus, Delhi Police used technical surveillance and deployed secret informers and finally arrested the agent Jaswinder.

Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi disclosed to Delhi Police that he was working as a sub-agent and he is in contact with the main agent Harmesh Chand for the last two years. He was working as a commission agent and was supplying tentative passengers to the agent Harmesh Chand, who affixed fake visas on the passport of the passengers. On investigation, Delhi Police found that the accused Harmesh Chand was the mastermind of the entire racket. Police scrutinized the modus operandi of the absconding agent Harmesh who was not using his previous mobile numbers to prevent tracking of his location.

After electronic surveillance, Delhi Police intercepted the location of accused Harmesh in Jalandhar, Punjab. Immediately, the Police team conducted raids and after hours of backbreaking efforts, the accused Harmesh Chand was apprehended and was later arrested in the case. Harmesh disclosed Police that he used to arrange the fake visas from an agent namely Devender Kumar Patel, resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Further efforts are being made to trace and arrest agent Devender Kumar Patel.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)