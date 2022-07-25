Left Menu

2 Indians among 36 arrested in police raid at call centre run by Chinese national in Nepal

The 43-year-old Chinese national is the management head of the company, police said.They were arrested for running scams to extort money, cheating people and hacking personal information, Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Range said.The two Indians -- a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman -- hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:15 IST
2 Indians among 36 arrested in police raid at call centre run by Chinese national in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Two Indians, including a woman, were among 36 people arrested for allegedly duping people during a police raid at a call centre run by a Chinese national in Kathmandu on Monday.

The arrested, which included 33 Nepalese and one Chinese national, were employees of Sky World Service Centre located at Tinkune area here. The 43-year-old Chinese national is the management head of the company, police said.

They were arrested for running scams to extort money, cheating people and hacking personal information, Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Range said.

The two Indians -- a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman -- hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The 33 Nepalese nationals arrested included five women, police said.

Police have confiscated Rs 8,29,000 cash, 362 laptops and 748 desktop computers during the raid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022