Maha: Cops trace and rescue abducted minor girl in Pune district within 12 hrs; five held

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was abducted from Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra on July 23, was rescued by police from the clutches of a family in Junnar city within 12 hours of the crime, an officer said on Monday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was abducted from Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra on July 23, was rescued by police from the clutches of a family in Junnar city within 12 hours of the crime, an officer said on Monday. Police have arrested five members of the family and are probing the case from various angles, including superstitious beliefs and suspected human sacrifice. The girl was traced within 10-12 hours after she was abducted on Saturday afternoon and rescued from Junnar city, nearly 80 km from Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the police. Notably, the parents of the abducted girl didn't receive any ransom demand. ''The girl went missing on July 23 afternoon while playing outside her house in the Chikhli area in Pimpri Chinchwad. Her mother approached the police, following which a case of kidnapping was registered,'' said a Chikhli police station officer.

The investigation revealed that one Vimal Chougule, a resident of Junnar city, had recently been staying with her sister Sunita Nalawade, a neighbour of the kidnapped girl.

''As per the preliminary investigation, Chougule, her husband, Nalawade, and her two daughters abducted the girl by luring her with chocolates and took her to their house in Junnar,'' said the officer.

Based on CCTV footage and mobile phone tower locations, the girl was traced and rescued.

''We have arrested Vimal Chougule, her husband Santosh Chougule, Nalawade, and her two daughters aged 22 and 18. A 12 -year-old son of Chougule has been detained,'' he said.

