Left Menu

Missing Montana climbers found dead in Glacier National Park

PTI | Westglacier | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:16 IST
Missing Montana climbers found dead in Glacier National Park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A search crew in Glacier National Park looking for two missing Montana climbers spotted their bodies on Monday from the air, park officials said in a statement.

The men, both 67, were reported overdue Sunday from their planned climb of Dusty Star Mountain in the park's center. They set out for the climb on Thursday and had planned to hike out on Friday.

Park rangers found their vehicle at a trailhead Sunday and search crews first took to the air later that day, park officials said.

Authorities were making a plan to recover the men's bodies and their belongings, the park statement said. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022