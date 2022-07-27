U.N. chief condemns deadly violence targeting U.N. in Congo

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned on Tuesday violence targeting the United Nations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that killed three peacekeepers, a U.N. spokesperson said.

"He underscores that any attack directed against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and calls upon the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and swiftly bring those responsible to justice," deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres also said the United Nations would work with Congolese authorities to investigate the deaths of demonstrators.

