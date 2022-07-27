Left Menu

PIL in Guj HC opposes transfer of animals to zoo being set up by Reliance

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:40 IST
PIL in Guj HC opposes transfer of animals to zoo being set up by Reliance
Gujarat High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government and other authorities on public interest litigation (PIL) objecting to the transfer of animals to a zoo being set up by Reliance Industries in Jamnagar.

The PIL, filed by Halar Utkarsh Samiti Trust, also questioned the recognition granted to the zoo -- Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre -- by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2020.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government, CZA, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), scheduling the hearing for August 18.

The PIL sought the court's direction to restrain the authorities from transferring animals to the private zoo.

''On perusal of the records, we are of the considered view that at this stage it would suffice if notice is issued to respondents...Relist the matter on August 18,'' the court said.

The zoo was given recognition by the CZA under the Wildlife Protection Act on August 17, 2020, as per the petition.

The recognition was granted under Rule 9 of the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, for a mini zoo, even when this center was going to be one of the world's largest zoos and did not satisfy any of the criteria under Rule 10 which pertains to protection and conservation of wild animals, the petition alleged.

The CZA and state authorities should stay the August 2020 order and not transfer wild animals to the zoo, the petition demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022