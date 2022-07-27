Left Menu

K'taka govt seeks 2 weeks for report on children left out of school, anganwadis

The State government informed the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday that as per its directions a committee of senior State officials has met and discussed ways and means to bring children left out of educational and the anganwadi systems into schools and shelters.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State government informed the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday that as per its directions a committee of senior State officials has met and discussed ways and means to bring children left out of educational and the anganwadi systems into schools and shelters. While details of the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the court, two weeks have been sought to file a report on it. A public interest litigation petition by the High Court, acting on its own, has senior advocate K N Phaneendra in the role of amicus curiae. A survey conducted in rural Karnataka in October 2021 and in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022 found that a total of 10.12 lakh children are out of the educational system in the State. This includes 5.33 lakh children between 4 and 6 of age, 15,338 children aged between six and 14 and another 4.54 lakh children below the age of three.

