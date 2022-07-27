Three Kuki militants nabbed in Manipur

Three militants belonging to the proscribed Kuki Independent Army (KIA) outfit were arrested in Churachandpur town of Manipur on Wednesday, a police statement.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed one militant in Old Bazar area of the town in the afternoon. During interrogation, he revealed the whereabouts of two more insurgents and they were apprehended, it said, adding they were involved in extortion.

A case was registered with Churachandpur Police Station and further investigation is underway, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)