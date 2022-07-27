CJI Ramana inaugurates front office of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Patron-in-Chief SCLSC N. V. Ramana, on Wednesday, inaugurated the front office of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee in the august presence of Justice A M Khanwilkar, Chairman, SCLSC. On the occasion were also present Justice U U Lalit Chairman NALSA, Justice Abhay S. Oka, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, P.S Narasimha, Justice Jamshed Pardiwala and other Supreme Court Judges. The Front Office has been re-structured in consonance with the Vision Statement of Supreme Court Legal Services to act as a one-stop centre for legal aid seekers.

The Front Office will render various legal services for the purpose of the Supreme court to those in need of legal assistance. The functions of Front Offices will include legal services such as Legal advice, attending legal aid helpline, receiving and maintaining records with regard to legal aid applications, uploading legal aid applications on the Web Portal of SCLSC, maintaining up-to-date data of court-based matters on digital platform and informing Legal Aid Beneficiary about particulars of a Panel Lawyer to whom his matter is assigned.

The Front Office has been re-structured and re-oriented in such a manner that it will facilitate confidential interactions between a legal aid seeker and a panel lawyer. A comfortable waiting area has also been provided. The Front Office has been fully equipped with a computer and electronic hardware to leverage technology and to make use of the recently developed and launched SCLSC's Web Portal and digital platform. The front office has got interconnectivity with the Main Office of SCLSC Jail and other Legal Services Authorities and also facilitates Video Conferencing of the legal aid applicants with the authorities of SCLSC or the concerned official dealing with the matter. The Supreme Court Services Committee has taken action towards the implementation of the vision statement prepared under the guidance of Justice A M Khanwilkar to enhance the quality of legal services rendered to reach, facilitate and enable the weaker and marginalised sections of society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)