Left Menu

CJI Ramana inaugurates front office of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Patron-in-Chief SCLSC N. V. Ramana, on Wednesday, inaugurated the front office of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee in the august presence of Justice A M Khanwilkar, Chairman, SCLSC.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 23:45 IST
CJI Ramana inaugurates front office of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee
Photo Credit :ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Patron-in-Chief SCLSC N. V. Ramana, on Wednesday, inaugurated the front office of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee in the august presence of Justice A M Khanwilkar, Chairman, SCLSC. On the occasion were also present Justice U U Lalit Chairman NALSA, Justice Abhay S. Oka, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, P.S Narasimha, Justice Jamshed Pardiwala and other Supreme Court Judges. The Front Office has been re-structured in consonance with the Vision Statement of Supreme Court Legal Services to act as a one-stop centre for legal aid seekers.

The Front Office will render various legal services for the purpose of the Supreme court to those in need of legal assistance. The functions of Front Offices will include legal services such as Legal advice, attending legal aid helpline, receiving and maintaining records with regard to legal aid applications, uploading legal aid applications on the Web Portal of SCLSC, maintaining up-to-date data of court-based matters on digital platform and informing Legal Aid Beneficiary about particulars of a Panel Lawyer to whom his matter is assigned.

The Front Office has been re-structured and re-oriented in such a manner that it will facilitate confidential interactions between a legal aid seeker and a panel lawyer. A comfortable waiting area has also been provided. The Front Office has been fully equipped with a computer and electronic hardware to leverage technology and to make use of the recently developed and launched SCLSC's Web Portal and digital platform. The front office has got interconnectivity with the Main Office of SCLSC Jail and other Legal Services Authorities and also facilitates Video Conferencing of the legal aid applicants with the authorities of SCLSC or the concerned official dealing with the matter. The Supreme Court Services Committee has taken action towards the implementation of the vision statement prepared under the guidance of Justice A M Khanwilkar to enhance the quality of legal services rendered to reach, facilitate and enable the weaker and marginalised sections of society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Biden's COVID symptoms are 'almost completely resolved', his physician says and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron BA.5 makes up 82% of COVID variants in U.S. - C...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans after departure; ATP roundup: Nick Kyrgios (knee) withdraws from Atlanta Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Dybala says he was not in Juve's future plans af...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global
4
Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

Soup kitchens feed Sri Lanka's poor amid bleak economic crisis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022