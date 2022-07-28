Left Menu

Army rescues 4 persons trapped in flash floods in Poonch

Updated: 28-07-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:36 IST
Four persons were trapped in flash floods in Poonch district, prompting the Army to launch a rescue operation, Jammu-based PRO defence said on Thursday.

Four persons were trapped in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Poonch river last night and information reached the army unit in Jhulas, he said.

The Army swiftly responded to a critical situation and in coordination with SDRF and police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, the PRO said.

