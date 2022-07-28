Army rescues 4 persons trapped in flash floods in Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Four persons were trapped in flash floods in Poonch district, prompting the Army to launch a rescue operation, Jammu-based PRO defence said on Thursday.
Four persons were trapped in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Poonch river last night and information reached the army unit in Jhulas, he said.
The Army swiftly responded to a critical situation and in coordination with SDRF and police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, the PRO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhulas
- Poonch district
- army
- Jammu
- Poonch
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Poonch
Army foils infiltration bid along LOC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan Army cannot undertake commercial activities outside their respective establishments, rules High Court
Sri Lanka's Army Chief requests citizens to support armed forces to maintain law and order
Delhi Police joins Military Police in awareness drive to curb unauthorised sale of new Army combat uniforms