Army rescues 4 persons trapped in flash floods in Poonch

Four persons were trapped in flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Poonch river last night and information reached the army unit in Jhulas, he said.

The Army swiftly responded to a critical situation and in coordination with SDRF and police rescued four precious lives at Jhulas, the PRO said.

