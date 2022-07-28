Three killed as house collapses in Rajasthan

A house collapsed in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, leaving three members of a family dead, police said on Thursday.

The house collapsed on Wednesday night, killing Mahaveer Kumar (40), his wife Savitri (35), and their 12-year-old son.

Prima facie, the incident occurred due to rains, the police said, adding, that the bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.

