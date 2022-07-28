Left Menu

Three killed as house collapses in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-07-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A house collapsed in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan, leaving three members of a family dead, police said on Thursday.

The house collapsed on Wednesday night, killing Mahaveer Kumar (40), his wife Savitri (35), and their 12-year-old son.

Prima facie, the incident occurred due to rains, the police said, adding, that the bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

