Uttar Pradesh: Petrol Pump manager shot dead in an attempt to stop oil theft

A petrol pump manager was shot dead in broad daylight on Thursday when he tried to stop miscreants from stealing diesel from a truck parked on the Lucknow-Delhi National Highway 24. The manager, Sushil Kumar, was at his petrol pump along with two of his co-workers when he saw some men taking out diesel from a truck.

When he and his co-workers objected, the miscreants shot him dead and fled in their car. Raj Kumar Aggarwal, SP Rural Bareilly said, "A petrol pump manager, along with his two co-workers were at their petrol pump on the road when they saw some suspicious activity going on around the truck that was parked on the road. They saw some people park their car and steal diesel from the truck."

"When they approach the thieves and asked them to stop, they opened fire in which the manager died," he further added. Raj Kumar, SP (rural) said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused. He said that a team had been set up and efforts were on to arrest the accused at the earliest. (ANI)

