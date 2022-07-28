Telangana govt initiates measures to curb spread of seasonal diseases

The Telangana government has initiated various steps to check the spread of seasonal diseases in the wake of heavy rains in the state.

District collectors and officials of health department were directed to provide necessary emergency services and also to take efforts to ensure that people are not put to inconvenience in view of the heavy rains, a state government release said on Thursday.

Sanitation works have been initiated in villages and towns.

The district collectors have been instructed to take up special drives like 'Friday dry day (emptying water containers etc)' in schools, social welfare hostels and others, it said.

They have also been told to step up COVID-19 booster dose vaccination drive.

The officials have been asked to ensure sanitation and also check food quality in social welfare hostels.

Besides taking steps to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue and viral fever, the officials were told to ensure availability of medicines, the release added.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall since about a fortnight now.

