Left Menu

DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 20:32 IST
DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the Rs 34,615-crore bank fraud case involving DHFL, officials said Saturday.

The CBI has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam, officials said.

The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, Director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said.

It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off Rs 34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

They allegedly used shell companies and a parallel accounting system, known as 'Bandra Books', to siphon off public funds in DHFL by disbursing money to fictitious entities as retail loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022