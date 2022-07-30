Masked man steals Rs 5.80 lakh from ATM in Nagpur

A bank automated teller machine in Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur was unauthorizedly opened with a key in the early hours of Saturday by a masked man and Rs 5.80 lakh was stolen, a police official said.

He said 1,164 notes of Rs 500 denomination have been stolen, while trays with notes of Rs 200 and Rs 100 denominations in the ATM were untouched, he added.

''The CCTV footage shows a masked man wearing gloves entering with a key between 1am and 2am. He has opened the lock of the ATM and accessed the cash trays with some password. Efforts are on to nab him,'' the Sitabuldi police station official said.

