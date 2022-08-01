INS Tarkash conducts Maritime Exercise with French Naval Ships

INS Tarkash, on her long range overseas deployment, conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Naval Ships in the North Atlantic Ocean on 29 and 30 July 2022.

Replenishment at sea was exercised between Tarkash and the French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme. This was followed by joint air operations with the maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50 participating in multiple simulated missile engagements and air defence drills.

Successful conduct of these surface and aerial exercises symbolise the high degree of professionalism and interoperability that exists between the two navies.

(With Inputs from PIB)