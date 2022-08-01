Left Menu

INS Tarkash conducts Maritime Exercise with French Naval Ships

Replenishment at sea was exercised between Tarkash and the French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:42 IST
INS Tarkash conducts Maritime Exercise with French Naval Ships
Successful conduct of these surface and aerial exercises symbolise the high degree of professionalism and interoperability that exists between the two navies. Image Credit: Twitter(@indiannavy)
  • Country:
  • India

INS Tarkash, on her long range overseas deployment, conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Naval Ships in the North Atlantic Ocean on 29 and 30 July 2022.

Replenishment at sea was exercised between Tarkash and the French Fleet Tanker FNS Somme. This was followed by joint air operations with the maritime surveillance aircraft Falcon 50 participating in multiple simulated missile engagements and air defence drills.

Successful conduct of these surface and aerial exercises symbolise the high degree of professionalism and interoperability that exists between the two navies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022