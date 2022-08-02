Left Menu

Palestinians say 1 killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

At least one Palestinian was killed and another wounded during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.Israeli forces have carried out regular operations into Jenin in recent months that the military says are aimed at dismantling militant networks in the wake of several deadly attacks inside Israel.

Israeli forces have carried out regular operations into Jenin in recent months that the military says are aimed at dismantling militant networks in the wake of several deadly attacks inside Israel. The raids often ignite gunbattles with Palestinian militants.

The Health Ministry did not provide further information on the person killed in the military raid late on Monday. The Israeli military referred questions to the paramilitary Border Police, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jenin, home to a large refugee camp, has long been seen as a bastion of Palestinian militancy.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built more than 130 settlements across the territory that are home to nearly 5,00,000 Jewish settlers. The Palestinians want the West Bank, home to some 3 million Palestinians, to form the main part of their future state.

The last serious peace talks broke down more than a decade ago.

