Left Menu

HC issues notices to Centre, Karnataka govt over "detention" of Sri Lankan citizens in prison

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the union and state government over the alleged detention of Sri Lankan citizens in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara here. A Public interest litigation PIL on behalf of 25 persons was filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority KSLSA, which was heard by the division bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Monday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:10 IST
HC issues notices to Centre, Karnataka govt over "detention" of Sri Lankan citizens in prison
Karnataka High Court Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the union and state governments over the alleged detention of Sri Lankan citizens in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara here. Public interest litigation (PIL) on behalf of 25 persons was filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), which was heard by the division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Monday. The bench directed the issuance of notices to the Union home Ministry, National Investigation Agency, Karnataka Home Ministry, Mangaluru South Police, and Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner. During a visit to the Central Prison, the member secretary of the KSLSA found that 38 Sri Lankan nationals including the 25 named in the PIL were allegedly illegally detained there, according to the PIL. The PIL claims that this detention is 'illegal' and a violation of human rights, and sought that these people be transferred to detention centers. The Mangaluru police had, based on information that these 25 Sri Lankan nationals were illegally staying in the Seaport Guest House without proper documents and passports, filed cases against them under various sections of the IPC, it was alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022