Left Menu

Man arrested for smuggling out foreign currencies worth Rs 58 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 11:42 IST
Man arrested for smuggling out foreign currencies worth Rs 58 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currencies worth Rs 58 lakh at Indira Gandhi International airport here, according to an official statement.

The passenger was intercepted after he was proceeding to depart for Dubai on Sunday.

"The passenger was offloaded on the basis of suspicion,'' it said. On detailed personal and baggage search, Saudi Riyals 2,62,500 and US Dollars 5,000 – equivalent to Rs 58.16 lakh – were recovered from his bag, the statement said.

The accused was arrested and the foreign currencies were seized, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022