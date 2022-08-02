Man arrested for smuggling out foreign currencies worth Rs 58 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs

A man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currencies worth Rs 58 lakh at Indira Gandhi International airport here, according to an official statement.

The passenger was intercepted after he was proceeding to depart for Dubai on Sunday.

"The passenger was offloaded on the basis of suspicion,'' it said. On detailed personal and baggage search, Saudi Riyals 2,62,500 and US Dollars 5,000 – equivalent to Rs 58.16 lakh – were recovered from his bag, the statement said.

The accused was arrested and the foreign currencies were seized, it added.

