China bans firms, individuals from working with two Taiwan foundations
China will take disciplinary actions against two Taiwan foundations, banning them from financially cooperating with mainland companies and individuals, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
The two foundations are Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund, Ma said.
