Five workers injured in fire at Surat food processing plant

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 13:38 IST
Five workers were injured in a fire triggered by a blast in the laboratory of a food processing plant in Surat city in Gujarat on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 5 am in the quality control laboratory of the Euro India Fresh Foods unit located in the Ichhapore industrial area, a fire department official said.

''A blast at the laboratory caused a fire, leaving five workers present in the factory injured. They were admitted at different hospitals,'' said Fire Officer SS Suthar. The blaze was brought under control by two fire tenders, he said. As per the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused due to gas leakage and spark, said Suthar. Further investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

