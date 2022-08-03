Asiya Andrabi challenges seizure of property by NIA, Delhi HC seeks response

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on an appeal moved by Kashmiri separatists Asiya Andrabi and Sofi Fehmeeda against the seizure/attachment of property by the NIA. Asiya Andrabi is a Kashmiri separatist and founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

The Division Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal on Wednesday issued notice to NIA on the appeal moved by two separatists challenging the Special NIA court order which had dismissed the appeals moved by them against the order of the designated authority of NIA. The court posted the matter for September 28, 2022. The appeal has been moved through Advocate Shariq Iqbal. The appeal stated that the seizure of the property was on the allegation that theproperty in question was the proceeds of terrorism and that it had been used for the furtherance of terrorist activities, however, the Designated Authority has no proof of the same and even the Chargesheet filed in the court is silent about any aspect of the appellant or the movement receiving any proceeds of terrorism. In fact, the purchase and construction of the property was already done much before the appellant got married.

Dukhtaran-e-Milat's Asiya Andrabi and her two associates, Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen, were arrested by NIA in July 2018 on charges of waging war against India. According to the NIA charge sheet, Asiya and the other two accused were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India."

The three were arrested on the charges of waging war against India and sedition charges were also filed against them for spreading hate speeches. DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan. (ANI)

