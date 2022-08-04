Amit Shah addresses 3rd 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' conference

The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addressed the third edition of 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' conference in Bengaluru today. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, and the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and North East Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, were present at the event.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has decided to celebrate AzadikaAmritMahotsav on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. During this AmritMahotsav the people must decide where India will stand in the world how it will lead the world after 25 years, at the time of the Centenary of our Independence.

The conference of Sankalp to Siddhi is a convention to plan from this 'AmritVarsh' to the Centenary year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the period from 75 to 100 years as AmritKaal. After the country became independent, 17 Lok Sabha elections were held, 22 governments were elected and we had 15 Prime Ministers and all contributed to the Nation's progress. But, in the last 8 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country's all-round and all-inclusive development before the world. Today the world is watching the speed with which India is developing in different dimensions. Today, there is no area where there has not been improvement, where we have not progressed, and where there are no possibilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is determined to build India through societal welfare, this shows his strong will to build public participation.

Shri Amit Shah said that when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, there was policy paralysis, and scams of Rs. 12 lakh crore were making the headlines. Crony capitalism was at its peak, the fiscal deficit was out of control, the ease of doing business was going downhill and our prestige in the world was waning. In such a situation, the people, giving a historic decision, elected Shri Modi as the Prime Minister and after 30 years, a decisive government with an absolute majority came to power.

During the previous government, no one considered the Prime Minister as the Prime Minister, instead every minister considered himself as the Prime Minister. At that time the people gave a decisive government and if we look at the journey over the last 8 years, today we have become the fastest growing economy. A record Rs.1.68 lakh crore GST revenue has been generated in April this year through the successful implementation of GST. Most merchandise exports happened in 2022, the highest FDI came in, in2022 and we have also made a quantum leap in the Ease of Doing Business rankings. Shri Shah said in the last eight years,

Shri Narendra Modi has made efforts to revive and strengthen the economy. The government has given a direction to the country's economy with the two slogans of self-reliant India and Make in India. The Modi government has laid the foundation for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal and today no one can take India lightly.

The Union Home Minister said that in 2019, the country faced the biggest pandemic in history in the form of COVID-19. Everyone was worried how to deal with it as there was no medicine and no vaccine. In this situation, India established itself as a new model and adopted a new policy. The Prime Minister along with our scientists began efforts for indigenous vaccine manufacturing. Due to the decisions taken under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, economists across the world believe that India's economy has been the first to recover from the impact of COVID-19. During the pandemic, to save MSMEs, working capital of Rs. 6 lakh crore was provided to them, the government helped people by providing free ration and started DBT schemes. During this period, we fixed five pillars for focus – the economy, Infrastructure, Systematic Reforms in System, Demography and Demand, and Supply. On the basis of these five pillars, we decided to deal with COVID-19 and these policies of Shri Narendra Modi brought India out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Modi government also gave free food grains to 80 crore people for two years. There is no country in the world that has provided food free of cost to 800 million people at their doorsteps for two years. Meanwhile, a new education policy, a new drone policy, and a new health policy were crafted, the decision on commercial coal mining was also taken during this period, the National Policy on Electronics was also drafted, a plan to strengthen Make in India was also made, Stand-up India and giving strength to Skill India was also done, Digital India, Udaan and Vocal for Local also became an important part of our policies. Today there is not a single household in India that does not have a toilet. We determined many policies during the period of COVID-19, due to which the economy received momentum in every field. Along with this, we brought the PLI scheme to increase production by about Rs. 30 lakh crore in 14 sectors. Through this, Shri Narendra Modi has made India self-reliant and a manufacturing hub.

Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, the nation's GDP growth in 2022 is 7.4 percent, which is much higher than many developed countries. This shows that our policies have been successful and are showing results. Between 2014 and 2021, FDI worth US $440 billion came into India and we have become the world's 7th favorite destination for investment. We were at number 142 in the Ease of Doing Business rankings in 2014, today we are at number 63. From a unicorn start-up in 2014 to today with over 100 unicorn start-ups, the youth of India are representing the country on the global stage. We were 71st in the Global Competitiveness Index in 2014-15, today we are at 43rd position.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that by focusing on infrastructure, we have laid the foundation of a great India and we have created assets for the next generation. We launched PM Gatishakti to improve logistics costs. For social and economic infrastructure, we have decided to spend Rs. 100 lakh crore, build 11 industrial corridors and create 32 economic investment zones. Earlier a transmission line was. 3 lakh circle km, which has been increased to 4,25,000 circle km by the Narendra Modi government in 8 years. Earlier only 60 panchayats had optical fiber but in the last 8 years it has reached 1,50,000 panchayats and by December 2025, not a single village in the country will be without optical fiber. The National Highway was about 91,000 kms, it has been increased to 1,34,000kms and renewable energy capacity has crossed almost 100 GW.

Shri Amit Shah said that a large population is a market and a market is created when the country's growth is symmetrical to it. India's population was 130 crore and the market was 800 crore people because the rest of the people did not have the ability to buy. An individual's priority was to take care of his family. We gave the people gas cylinders, toilets, drinking water, Rs. 6,000 were given to about 11 crore farmers through PM Kisan, houses were constructed for more than 2.5 crore people, health insurance of Rs. 5 lakh was made available to about 60 crore people, 43 crore bank accounts were openedthrough DBT, the Modi government has transferred Rs. 23 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of the poor in 8 years without any corruption. This means that the government has freed these 60 crore people from everyday worries. Gen

erations of crores people used to be consumed by everyday worries, but the government led by Shri Narendra Modi has given them all this in the last 8 years. Now freed from worries, a person can think of the future. Now people think about fulfilling their ambitions and are able to associate themselves with National development. He said Shri Narendra Modi has worked to make an economy and a market 130 crore by connecting the aspirations of these crores of people with the development of the economy. When 130 crore people together contribute to the economy, then our power becomes huge. Shri Narendra Modi has given a human face to the economy and the GDP. Shri Shah said that for the last 8 years, pure drinking water to every household has been provided and people have been freed from worries about the health of their family.

The Union Home Minister said the CII should be a platform to promote R&D. India's industry should not think about increasing its speed but about changing its scale and if scale is to be changed, then the thrust has to be given to R&D. He said India's youthare considered to be the best brains for R&D and CII should make efforts to do R&D in India. Industry should also back up Startups because there is a kind of linkage between industry and the Startup. He suggested to CII that nothing in the production chain from raw materials to finished goods should be made outside India. CII should identify things. This should be done by industry now and that can only happen when CII becomes a platform instead of just representing on issues. CII should come up with some concrete proposals to solve problems. Shri Shah said we need to move forward by paying special attention to defense, energy, and how to be a cost friendly industry and manufacturing hub. He called on CII that industry should also associate itself with 130 crore people, their interests and happiness and sorrows.

(With Inputs from PIB)