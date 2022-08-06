Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghan capital
06-08-2022
Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack which wounded 22 people in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, the group said on its Telegram channel.
A bomb exploded in a western district of the city where members of the minority Shi'ite Muslim community regularly meet, witnesses said.
