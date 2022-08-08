Left Menu

Delhi businessman abducted, manhandled for failing to repay Rs 20 lakh

The accused Rohit Ahlawat 29 and Mohit Ahlawat 33 have been arrested, they said.According to police, Shobhit Agarwal 45 was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 00:16 IST
Delhi businessman abducted, manhandled for failing to repay Rs 20 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman was allegedly abducted and manhandled here after he allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh taken from a money lending firm, police said on Sunday. The accused Rohit Ahlawat (29) and Mohit Ahlawat (33) have been arrested, they said.

According to police, Shobhit Agarwal (45) was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night. The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day.

''Shobhit also alleged that the accused duo abducted him and later dropped him outside his office,'' Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Comissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

The matter is being investigated, she said. PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022