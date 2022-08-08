BSF jawan shot at by smugglers near Bangladesh border
- Country:
- India
A BSF jawan was shot at by smugglers on Monday evening near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team intercepted a group of smugglers trying to smuggle phensedyl cough syrups across the border in Chapra area, they said.
''When the security personnel tried to stop them, the smugglers opened fire, injuring a jawan. Some empty cases of bullets fired by the smugglers were recovered from the spot,'' a BSF officer said.
The injured jawan was taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nadia
- Bangladesh
- West Bengal's
- Chapra
ALSO READ
Canadian recently died in Ukraine, Canada government says
Pope apologizes for 'deplorable evil' of Canadian indigenous schools
Pope apologizes for 'deplorable evil' of Canadian indigenous schools
Gunman kills 2 in attacks targeting Canadian homeless people
Gunman kills 2 in attacks targeting Canadian homeless people