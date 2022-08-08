BSF jawan shot at by smugglers near Bangladesh border

A BSF jawan was shot at by smugglers on Monday evening near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team intercepted a group of smugglers trying to smuggle phensedyl cough syrups across the border in Chapra area, they said.

''When the security personnel tried to stop them, the smugglers opened fire, injuring a jawan. Some empty cases of bullets fired by the smugglers were recovered from the spot,'' a BSF officer said.

The injured jawan was taken to the hospital for treatment, he said.

