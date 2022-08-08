Left Menu

6,195 km of border roads are under construction: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:21 IST
6,195 km of border roads are under construction: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 6,195 km of border roads are currently under construction, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

Between 2017-18 and 2021-22, a total of 3,595 km of border roads were constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the minister said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The BRO constructs roads on the basis of strategic requirements of a region and priority fixed by the Indian Army, Bhatt said.

Besides providing connectivity for easy transportation of security forces in frontline areas, these roads are beneficial in quick mobilisation of troops in cases of exigencies, he said.

Roads in border areas not only help in connecting the remotely located villages but also in the overall socio-economic development of the region, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022