DA case: EOW finds MP staffer with assets like homes, land, tractor, vehicles

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing on Monday searched the house of a state cooperative department staffer and found assets that are worth more than 200 per cent of his known sources of income, an official said.The search was conducted in the house of Panna Lal Uikey, assistant manager of Adim Jati Sewa Sahakari Samiti Panna, in Jamgaon village in Jabalpur district after a disproportionate assets complaint was received, EOW deputy superintendent of police AV Singh said.A preliminary probe has found he possesses two houses, four land plots, one tractor, a thrasher and five motorcycles.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''A preliminary probe has found he possesses two houses, four land plots, one tractor, a thrasher and five motorcycles. The assets are worth 218 per cent of his known sources of income. A case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' Singh said.

