Left Menu

Child cruelly beaten by stepfather in Kerala, hospitalised

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:48 IST
Child cruelly beaten by stepfather in Kerala, hospitalised
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy was hospitalised with bruises all over the body, including on his face, after allegedly being beaten by his stepfather at Thuvanur in Kunnamkulam town of this central Kerala district on Tuesday.

The toddler was first rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the government medical college where his health condition is stable now, police said.

Based on a statement given by the child's mother, Prasad, the stepfather, was taken into custody, a police officer at Kunnamkulam station said.

The man, who works as a private bus conductor, cruelly beat the child using a wooden item alleging that he could not sleep properly during nights as the boy was crying, the officer said.

The incident came to public glare after the mother disclosed this to one of her neighbours, who in turn informed the police.

''We rushed to the house and made arrangements to shift the child to the hospital. The statement of the woman was recorded and the stepfather was taken into custody,'' the officer added.

His arrest would be recorded soon after a detailed interrogation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022