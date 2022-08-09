Left Menu

U.S. accuses Chinese company of helping ZTE hide business with Iran -Commerce Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 17:02 IST
U.S. accuses Chinese company of helping ZTE hide business with Iran -Commerce Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Tuesday accused Far East Cable, China's largest wire and cable manufacturer, of violating U.S. export controls related to shipments to Iran, the Commerce Department said.

"The charging letter alleges that Far East Cable signed contracts with ZTE and Iranian telecommunications companies to deliver U.S.-origin equipment to Iran as part of an effort to conceal and obfuscate ZTE’s Iranian business from U.S. investigators," the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a statement.

BIS is charging Far East Cable with 18 violations of U.S. export controls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022