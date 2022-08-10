UP school teacher who alleged rape arrested on extortion charges

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a school teacher and her three aides for allegedly extorting money from the school manager's husband whom she had accused of raping her. Viresh Sharma, the husband of the manager of the private school, was arrested on August 2 for allegedly sexually abusing the 22-year-old teacher in Kapseda village here, police said. A day after his arrest, the police had on August 3 lodged an extortion case against the teacher and her associates -- Rajan, Amir and Rajbahadur -- on the complaint of Sharma's son. Sharma has alleged that the teacher lured him to a hotel on June 21 where they stayed for the night. The woman recorded them together and shared the video to her friend Rajan via a social media platform, police said.

The rape accused had also alleged that one of the extortionists called him and threatened to leak the video while demanding Rs 6 lakh, of which he had already paid Rs 1 lakh.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said the woman teacher and her associates were held, and cash worth Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone were seized from their possession. PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)