Khasi, Garo languages made compulsory in Meghalaya judicial exam

Meghalaya cabinet has approved an amendment making Khasi and Garo languages compulsory in judicial services examination in Meghalaya, state Law Minister James P K Sangma said on Wednesday.

The amendment of the state Judicial Service Rules seeks to make it mandatory for candidates to secure pass marks in either Khasi or Garo language, two major languages of Meghalaya, Sangma said on Wednesday.

The amendment was approved after a full court meeting of the Meghalaya High Court on May 9 passed a resolution to amend the Judicial Service Rules, 2006 and Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015.

"The cabinet had on Tuesday approved an amendment of the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules, 2006 to introduce one compulsory paper, that is paper IV on either Khasi or Garo language," James said after the cabinet meeting.

The subject will be made compulsory and unless a candidate secures the minimum marks, the candidate's performance in other papers will not be evaluated, he said.

"Similar provisions shall be included in schedule B of the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015 making it compulsory for the candidates to clear a compulsory paper on Khasi and Garo in the written examination. Unless a candidate secures a minimum score, he shall stand disqualified and his performance in other papers shall not be evaluated," the minister added.

