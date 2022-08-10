Left Menu

CJI Ramana congratulates Justice Lalit on being appointed successor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 18:13 IST
CJI Ramana congratulates Justice Lalit on being appointed successor
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana Wednesday congratulated Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on being appointed his successor and 49th head of the Indian judiciary with effect from August 27.

CJI Ramana, who took oath as 48th head of the judiciary on April 24 last year, would be demitting office on August 26 after the conclusion of his over 16-month-long tenure.

The CJI had initiated the process of appointment of Justice Lalit as his successor after receiving a letter to this effect from the Law Ministry on August 3.

"Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India Shri Justice N V Ramana today congratulated Hon'ble Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on being appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August 2022," a statement from an apex court official said.

The CJI conveyed his best wishes to Justice Lalit for a glorious tenure as the Chief Justice of India.

"Shri Justice Ramana expressed confidence that with his long and rich experience in the Bar as well as on the Bench, Shri Justice Lalit will take the institution of the judiciary to greater heights through his able leadership," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Justice Lalit was appointed as the 49th CJI after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022