Estonia protests to Russia about 'unacceptable' violation of its airspace

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:27 IST
Estonia protests to Russia about 'unacceptable' violation of its airspace

Estonia on Wednesday summoned the Russian ambassador and formally protested about the violation of its airspace by a Russian helicopter on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

"Estonia considers this an extremely serious and regrettable incident that is completely unacceptable," the ministry said in a release, saying the helicopter had flown over a point in the southeast of the small Baltic nation without permission. Estonia made an identical complaint to Moscow in June.

