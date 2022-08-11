S.Korea to normalise THAAD missile operations by end-August -Yonhap
11-08-2022
South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday the U.S. THAAD missile defence system stationed in the country can "never" be a subject of negotiations, Yonhap news agency reported, after Beijing demanded Seoul not deploy additional batteries and limit the use of the existing ones.
The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol also said they will normalise operations of the missile defence base by end of August, according to the report.
