S.Korea to normalise THAAD missile operations by end-August -Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-08-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 11:36 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's presidential office said on Thursday the U.S. THAAD missile defence system stationed in the country can "never" be a subject of negotiations, Yonhap news agency reported, after Beijing demanded Seoul not deploy additional batteries and limit the use of the existing ones.

The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol also said they will normalise operations of the missile defence base by end of August, according to the report.

