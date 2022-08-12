Man wanted by Saudi police detonates suicide belt, injuring 4 in Jeddah on Wednesday - SPA
A man wanted by Saudi Arabian state security detonated an explosive belt, killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday night, state news agency said on Friday.
