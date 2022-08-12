Left Menu

Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 people dead and 6 wounded

Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured. Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident. The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 12-08-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 23:40 IST
Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured. Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident.

The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others. The man was later shot by police, the reports said, adding that one police officer was among the wounded.

Montenegro's interior ministry said it would not comment on the shooting ahead of a news briefing due to be held on Friday evening.

