Taiwan's foreign ministry thanks U.S. for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:37 IST
Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed its "sincere gratitude" towards the United States for taking "concrete actions" to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region, it said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement came in response to comments from U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, who said on Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
