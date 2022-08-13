Absconding kin of Rajasthan BJP MLA among two held in murder case

Left Menu

Police had declared a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their arrest.Police said Shobharanis husband and former MLA B L Kushwah has already been convicted in the case.Acting on a tip-off, Sadar police station SHO Virendra Meena nabbed both the accused from Sepau bypass crossing, Dholpur SP Dharmendra Singh said.One Naresh Kushwaha was shot dead on December 27, 2012, at Jheel ka Pura village in Dholpur.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 13-08-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 09:15 IST
An incumbent BJP legislator's relative and another man, who were absconding for a decade in a murder case, have been arrested, police said.

Accused Shivram Kushwah, local MLA Shobharani Kushwah's brother-in-law and Jitendra Kushwah were arrested on Friday, they said. Police had declared a reward of Rs 5,000 each on their arrest.

Police said Shobharani's husband and former MLA B L Kushwah has already been convicted in the case.

Acting on a tip-off, Sadar police station SHO Virendra Meena nabbed both the accused from Sepau bypass crossing, Dholpur SP Dharmendra Singh said.

One Naresh Kushwaha was shot dead on December 27, 2012, at Jheel ka Pura village in Dholpur. A case of murder was registered against five people on the basis of the complaint lodged by his brother Than Singh.

B L Kushwah was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016.

