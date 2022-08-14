Left Menu

BSF extends Independence Day greetings to Pakistan Rangers at IB in Guj, Raj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:19 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) extended Independence Day greetings to Pakistan Rangers on Sunday at the international border near Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan.

A release from the border-guarding force said it had extended greetings to Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Independence Day of the neighbouring nation.

''On the occasion, Pakistan Rangers offered sweets to BSF which were accepted by Indian troopers at international borders of Bhuj and Banaskantha district of Gujarat as well as at ICP Munabao, Gadra, Kelnore, Somrar and Varnahar in Barmer district of Rajasthan,'' the public relations officer of the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in the release.

The BSF guards the 2,290-kilometre India-Pakistan border in Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on the country's western flank.

