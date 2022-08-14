BSF extends Independence Day greetings to Pakistan Rangers at IB in Guj, Raj
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) extended Independence Day greetings to Pakistan Rangers on Sunday at the international border near Kutch and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat and Barmer district of Rajasthan.
A release from the border-guarding force said it had extended greetings to Pakistan Rangers on the occasion of Independence Day of the neighbouring nation.
''On the occasion, Pakistan Rangers offered sweets to BSF which were accepted by Indian troopers at international borders of Bhuj and Banaskantha district of Gujarat as well as at ICP Munabao, Gadra, Kelnore, Somrar and Varnahar in Barmer district of Rajasthan,'' the public relations officer of the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in the release.
The BSF guards the 2,290-kilometre India-Pakistan border in Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on the country's western flank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
As Independence Day nears, volunteers urge masses to buy locally-manufactured flags and shun those made in China
Delhi Police new chief holds Independence Day security meet
Top officials review security arrangements in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations
New Delhi Police chief visits Red Fort to inspect security arrangements ahead of Independence Day
Motorola Announces Exceptional Discounts on Its Smartphone Range - Including the moto g71, moto g31, moto g60, moto g51, moto g22 and More During Flipkart’s Independence Day Sale From 6th - 10th Augus