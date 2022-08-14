US lawmakers visiting Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi visit
PTI | Taipei | Updated: 14-08-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 17:21 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A delegation of American lawmakers is visiting Taiwan just 12 days after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered China. China responded to Pelosi's visit by sending missiles, warships and warplanes into the seas and air around Taiwan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss set to match EU sanctions if China invades Taiwan - agency chief
Indian-American Aman Gupta shoots 63, rises to 8th at Hero Open
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan
China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territorial integrity
Indian-American sentenced to three for defrauding senior citizens