Left Menu

Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg

A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes here and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-08-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 09:54 IST
Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes here and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said on Tuesday. Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident today. According to police, Prem Singh (aged 20) was stabbed after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday. Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town. A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who stabbed Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman. On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said. He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022