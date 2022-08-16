Mamata condoles death of security personnel in J-K bus accident

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-08-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 14:36 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her condolences to the family members of jawans killed in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.

''Deeply pained to learn about the tragic accident in Pahalgam whereby our nation lost several brave ITBP jawans & police personnel. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of our jawans. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who were injured on duty,'' the chief minister tweeted. At least six troopers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and over 30 others injured when the bus, carrying them fell into a river in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day, The bus, carrying 39 personnel, including 37 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and two policemen from JKP, fell into a gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam. The party comprising the ITBP personnel and the policemen were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11.

