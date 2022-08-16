Left Menu

Kenya election commissioners restate disavowal of presidential result

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:01 IST
Kenya election commissioners restate disavowal of presidential result
The deputy chairperson of the Kenya election commission and other commissioners said on Tuesday they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the result of the Aug. 9 presidential election.

Speaking for the group, electoral commission deputy chairperson Juliana Cherera said the results that gave victory to William Ruto were erroneously aggregated.

