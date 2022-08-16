Kenya election commissioners restate disavowal of presidential result

The deputy chairperson of the Kenya election commission and other commissioners said on Tuesday they stood by their decision a day earlier to disown the result of the Aug. 9 presidential election.

Speaking for the group, electoral commission deputy chairperson Juliana Cherera said the results that gave victory to William Ruto were erroneously aggregated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)