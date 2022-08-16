Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF bunker in Shopian
Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night but there was no damage in the blast, officials said.
The terrorists lobbed the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker at Manihal Batpora falling in Imamsahib area of Shopian at around 9.00 pm, the officials said. They said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside without causing any damage.
