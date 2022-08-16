Left Menu

Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF bunker in Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 23:17 IST
Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF bunker in Shopian
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday night but there was no damage in the blast, officials said.

The terrorists lobbed the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker at Manihal Batpora falling in Imamsahib area of Shopian at around 9.00 pm, the officials said. They said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on roadside without causing any damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022