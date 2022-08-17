Left Menu

DDA plans 'mini draw' of lots for waitlisted applicants in September

The DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:46 IST
DDA plans 'mini draw' of lots for waitlisted applicants in September
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a ''mini draw'' of lots in September for waitlisted applicants of its Special Housing Scheme 2021 for flats in Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola among other places, officials said.

The DDA, in December last year, had launched the new special housing scheme with a little over 18,000 flats on offer. All units were drawn from its old inventory.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the DDA said waitlisted applicants should deposit the registration money.

Payment is to be made via RTGS/NEFT mode, and payment made through any other mode ''will not be entertained'', according to the notice.

The DDA on April 18 had conducted a draw of lots for the its Special Housing Scheme, 2021 for applicants.

The draw for the allotment of flats, which was live streamed for general public, was done based on ''Random Number Generation System'' and held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired judge of high court and senior officers of DDA. ''The DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022