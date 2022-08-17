Maha: Cop dies of electrocution while washing vehicle

A Nagpur rural police sub-inspector died of electrocution while washing an official vehicle using electric pump at the police headquarters here on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased Sahebrao Bahale (54) was a resident of the police quarters in the Teka area. He was promoted as PSI only last month. Bahale was working as a driver with the local crime branch unit. The incident occurred at 8.30 am when the PSI was cleaning a police jeep with an electric pump. Prima facie, the electric current passed in the water, the official said. Bahale suffered the electric shock and fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

