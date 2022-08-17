Left Menu

Maha: Cop dies of electrocution while washing vehicle

The deceased Sahebrao Bahale 54 was a resident of the police quarters in the Teka area. The incident occurred at 8.30 am when the PSI was cleaning a police jeep with an electric pump. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:26 IST
Maha: Cop dies of electrocution while washing vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Nagpur rural police sub-inspector died of electrocution while washing an official vehicle using electric pump at the police headquarters here on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased Sahebrao Bahale (54) was a resident of the police quarters in the Teka area. He was promoted as PSI only last month. Bahale was working as a driver with the local crime branch unit. The incident occurred at 8.30 am when the PSI was cleaning a police jeep with an electric pump. Prima facie, the electric current passed in the water, the official said. Bahale suffered the electric shock and fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022