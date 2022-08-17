Telangana Minister KTR invited to Asia Leaders Series meeting in Zurich

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to the Asia Leaders Series meeting, which will be held in Zurich on October 4. The meeting involves 100 of Europe and Asia's most prominent business leaders, who will gather to discuss growing geopolitical uncertainty affecting large companies operating in the Europe-Asia corridor, the official statement said.

The Asia Leaders Series is a neutral forum to facilitate open dialogue among the most influential leaders in Asia and Europe, advocating diversity, supporting collaboration and fostering trusted relationships, it added. "Our goal is to inspire a meaningful and thought-provoking discussion among respected, influential figures such as yourself. For this reason, access to the meeting is reserved for board members of companies with revenues of at least $1 billion," said Callam Fletcher, Founder, Asia Leaders Series, in the invitation letter to Minister KTR.

Among the leaders from Europe who are set to attend: Sir John Scarlett, Former Chief of British Intelligence Service (MI6), Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, Chair of LDC Group, Lord Jim O'Neill, Former Chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Jordi Gual, Non- Executive Chairman of VidaCaixa, Gerard Lyons, UK Board Member at the Bank of China, and Lord Stephen Green, Former Group CEO & Chairman of HSBC. Minister expressed happiness over receiving an invitation from the Asia Leaders Series. He stated that this would be a great platform for global leaders to come together and share their thoughts and ideas on various topics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)